Back injury, internal bleeding from gun shots killed 2 men at Ejura – Doctor

General News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

It has been detected that the two gentlemen who died in last Monday’s shooting at Ejura in the Ashanti Region died as a result of severe injuries to the back, and internal bleeding.



The shots fired landed at the upper back of one of the men and pierced through his body to the chest. The man died before arriving at the hospital as a result of internal bleeding.



Another man also died from gunshot wounds to the neck and shoulder and suffered internal bleeding.



Attempts to resuscitate him failed.



Medical Superintendent of the Ejura Government Hospital, Dr. Mensah Manye, told host of the 3FM’s Sunrise morning show, Alfred Ocansey that “One man died before arrival. The other person also died shortly after arrival but for him we did everything we could in our power to bring him back but we were not successful”.



Regarding the state of the other people admitted at the facility, Dr. Manye said, the remaining injured are all stable after management gave them effective treatment on Monday.



“Currently they are stable. Two of them have been discharged and another two sustained severe injuries. After careful examinations, one of them, 19 years old, had an injury at the back, from the upper part of the waist into the abdomen. I have referred him to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further investigations.



“The other one that is left is 16 years old and has multiple fractures at the right thigh bow. He has been referred to an Orthopedic hospital at Biayaw Nkwanta”.



