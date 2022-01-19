Baby with hand condition receiving the best of care – St Dominic Hospital

Health News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

The St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia has rejected accusations of medical negligence by the family of the little child who is on the verge of losing his hands as a result of a condition.



According to the hospital, their advice on treatment of the condition was initially rejected by the family when it was brought to their attention.



“The baby (second twin), together with his brother, a set of twins delivered pre-term at the hospital in August 2020 was admitted to the Neo-Natal Intensive-Care Unit (NICU) for medical reasons.



“Upon recovery from the NICU, the baby was sent to Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC)) to gain weight and was fully discharged after about two months.



“The mother of the baby returned him to the hospital in May 2021 with a complaint of a medical condition and upon examination, the mother was advised that the baby needed to be admitted to the hospital for proper and better medical care but the mother rejected the advice and returned home with the baby,” the hospital said in a statement Wednesday.



The statement further explained: “After about 5 months later when the father and grandmother brought the twins to the hospital for assessment, no marked improvement was detected in the condition of both babies; and the said persons who brought them to the hospital this time attributed their conditions to causes that cannot be related in this release for good reasons.



“While performing routine protocol in the administration of medical care to the baby in December 2021, it became necessary to undertake an ultrasound scan on his hand which resulted in the detection of another medical condition for which the hospital prescribed a treatment. The mother once again rejected the advice”.



Nonetheless, the hospital said it continues to manage the condition of the child.



“The hospital continued to manage the baby’s condition and upon his discharge the mother was to bring the baby for weekly review until she together with a number of family members and a journalist stormed the hospital and demanded for a meeting.



“While the hospital expected the subject for the meeting to be that of the best medical care for the baby which had been paramount to the hospital, the family rather sought and demanded for compensation for what reasons we still do not understand. The hospital as expected declined to accede to this demand for compensation.



“The hospital has finally succeeded in securing the consent of the baby’s parents to undertake the recommended medical procedure on him and we cannot but deploy our best efforts for the purpose for the baby to enjoy his normal health by the grace of God”.