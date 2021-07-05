Baby thief grabbed at Tamale Teaching Hospital

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

A woman believed to be in her early 40s has been caught by officials at the Gynaecology Unit of the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the possession of a baby she allegedly stole.



In a 60-second video intercepted by 3news.com, the suspect is seen confessing to some staff of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) that she was paid to come and steal a baby at the hospital.



Sources say the incident took place over the weekend.



A search conducted by the vigilant staff of the facility on the ‘baby thief’ revealed that she was carrying a sum of GH¢10, 000, which according to her was the money given to her for the service.



The suspect has since been handed over to the police for further investigations.



Over the years, the issue of baby theft has remained a major problem as many innocent babies are denied having a chance to live with their biological parents in the future.



While this affects parents, the syndicates, on the other hand, cash in on their activities.