Woman behind New Force video, Shalimar Abbiusi arrested

General News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Immigration Service has apprehended a 30-year-old Belgian woman, Shalimar Abbiusi, who gained attention through her involvement in a viral short video introducing a new political group known as "The New Force."



Abbiusi was taken into custody during an inquiry into her immigration status in the country.



The Immigration Service took notice of Abbiusi's activities on social media, particularly her role as the spokesperson for "The New Force."



The arrest occurred following an invitation by the Head of the National Enforcement Section at the Immigration Headquarters to address concerns related to her immigration status.



Investigations revealed that Abbiusi initially arrived in Ghana on September 4, 2017, through the Kotoka International Airport and had been a frequent visitor until 2018 when she claimed residency as a student at the Ghana Christian University College.



However, checks from the college exposed that Abbiusi had never been a student, and the documents purportedly issued by the institution to support her application for a residence permit were forged.



The accused now faces charges related to immigration offenses and has been arraigned before the court for remand into Immigration custody.



