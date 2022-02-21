BREAKING: UTAG agrees to suspend strike

General News of Monday, 21 February 2022

UTAG have been on strike since January 10



NLC declares strike illegal



Court orders UTAG to suspend strike



The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has agreed to suspend their seven-week-old industrial action.



This is to pave the way for a two-week negotiation with government to begin and conclude.



The suspension is subject to the approval of UTAG members within a five-day period.



The announcement was made via a Facebook post by General Secretary of the University of Ghana Branch of UTAG, Professor Ransford Gyampo, who said the decision to suspend the strike was reached by the UTAG National Executive Committee meeting held on Monday, February 21, 2022.



Other reasons stated for the suspension of the strike was the recent High Court, appeals from the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, and other Eminent Ghanaians.



