General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Supreme Court has struck out a case filed by the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.



The MP’s suit was to challenge the constitutionality of the appointments made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for ministerial positions.



More soon…