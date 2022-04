General News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, is not the Member of Parliament for Assin North.



This comes after Michael Ankomah Nimfah on January 27, filed an interlocutory injunction against the MP from performing his parliamentary duties after a high Court Judgment annulled his election due to the issue of dual citizenship on July 28, 2021.



More soon...