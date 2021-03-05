General News of Friday, 5 March 2021

BREAKING: Sekondi court sentences to death, kidnappers of Takoradi girls

The two have been sentenced to death

A Sekondi High court has sentenced to death, the two accused persons behind the kidnapping and subsequent murder of the 4 Takoradi girls.



However, the Judge has given a 30 day window for the accused to appeal, if need be.



Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Oji, second accused, both Nigerians, were facing trial in connection with the kidnapping and murder of four girls; Ruth Quayson, 18; Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21; Priscilla Koranchie, 15; and Ruth Abekah, 18, who got missing between August 2018 and January 2019.



The two pleaded not guilty to eight counts of conspiracy and murder.



More soon...