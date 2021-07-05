BREAKING: Parts of Makola market up in flames

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Several traders and customers at one of the country's busiest commercial business centre is up in flames on Monday morning.
A thick cloud of smoke can be seen emanating from one of the buildings in the market area of Makola.
Saxophonist Steve Bedi reported in a Facebook post showing the market in ablaze as he called for efforts by the Fire Service to come to the aid to douse the inferno.
More soon...
A part of Makola market on fire this morning #CitiCBS pic.twitter.com/SyjlGuZaHO— Jonas Nyabor (@jnyabor) July 5, 2021
Happening now: Fire consumes some parts of Makola pic.twitter.com/XqZ3ax9bZV— Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) July 5, 2021
Makola Mall on fire in Accra.— roland walker???? (@rowalkerghana) July 5, 2021
Fire Service came first telling the people there is no water and have to go and come back.
Eeei????????Ghana pic.twitter.com/g55wW7Z9uT
Fire outbreak around Makola market, Accra right now.#TV3GH pic.twitter.com/0Eb0UUaCoT— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) July 5, 2021