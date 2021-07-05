You are here: HomeNews2021 07 05Article 1301863

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

BREAKING: Parts of Makola market up in flames

Fire has gutted some part of the Makola market

Several traders and customers at one of the country's busiest commercial business centre is up in flames on Monday morning.

A thick cloud of smoke can be seen emanating from one of the buildings in the market area of Makola.

Saxophonist Steve Bedi reported in a Facebook post showing the market in ablaze as he called for efforts by the Fire Service to come to the aid to douse the inferno.

