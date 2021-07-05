BREAKING: Parts of Makola market up in flames

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fire has gutted some part of the Makola market

Several traders and customers at one of the country's busiest commercial business centre is up in flames on Monday morning.



A thick cloud of smoke can be seen emanating from one of the buildings in the market area of Makola.



Saxophonist Steve Bedi reported in a Facebook post showing the market in ablaze as he called for efforts by the Fire Service to come to the aid to douse the inferno.



More soon...









A part of Makola market on fire this morning #CitiCBS pic.twitter.com/SyjlGuZaHO — Jonas Nyabor (@jnyabor) July 5, 2021

Happening now: Fire consumes some parts of Makola pic.twitter.com/XqZ3ax9bZV — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) July 5, 2021