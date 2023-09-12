BREAKING: Parliament to hold public hearing for IGP Dampare, not in-camera

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The hearing of testimonies from persons named in a leaked audio tape where a plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP) was being made, has entered a new week.



Contrary to earlier information that the hearing of testimonies of the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, would be made in-camera, Chairman of the committee has just announced that just like the others, this would also done publicly.



So far, the ad-hoc committee of parliament has heard testimonies from all the players in the tape: Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP); COP George Alex Mensah; Supt George Asare; and Supt. Emmanuel Gyebi.



The sitting to hear the testimony of IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is currently underway.



Watch the stream below:







