BREAKING: Parliament to hold public hearing for IGP Dampare, not in-camera

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The hearing of testimonies from persons named in a leaked audio tape where a plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP) was being made, has entered a new week.
Contrary to earlier information that the hearing of testimonies of the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, would be made in-camera, Chairman of the committee has just announced that just like the others, this would also done publicly.
So far, the ad-hoc committee of parliament has heard testimonies from all the players in the tape: Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP); COP George Alex Mensah; Supt George Asare; and Supt. Emmanuel Gyebi.
The sitting to hear the testimony of IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is currently underway.
Watch the stream below:
AE/AW