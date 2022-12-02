BREAKING: Otto Addo resigns from Black Stars coaching job

General News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coach, Otto Addo has stepped down from his role as the leader of the Black Stars technical team with immediate effect.



This decision comes after the Black Stars' elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay on Friday, December 2.



Otto Addo before the start of the World Cup hinted that he will step down from his job after the competition regardless of Ghana's performance.



"Me & my family are happy in Germany. I said I would step down after the World Cup even if we're world champions after the tournament. I've resigned from my role as Ghana coach," Otto Addo told the press in his post-match interview.



