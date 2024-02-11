BREAKING: Ivory Coast beat Nigeria to win 2023 AFCON

General News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

The Elephants of La Côte d'Ivoire have won the 34th edition of the coveted African Cup of Nations by beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the finals.



Despite Nigeria taking the lead in the 38th minute of the game, Ivory Coast equalized in the 62nd minute before adding the winning goal in the 81st minute of regular time.



Nigeria’s goal came through William Troost-Ekong, while Ivory Coast scored through Franck Kessie and Sebastian Haller.



In the end, Nigeria’s dreams of winning their fourth AFCON were dashed by the Ivorians who won their third AFCON in a 2-1 thriller in front of their home fans.



The match on Sunday, February 11, 2024, concluded the 2023 AFCON tournament, which commenced on January 10, 2024.





