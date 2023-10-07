You are here: HomeNews2023 10 07Article 1858085

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Israel under attack as Palestinian fighters take control over border in Gaza

« Prev

Next »

Comments (49)

Listen to Article

Palestinian fighters have launched the largest attack on Israel in years Palestinian fighters have launched the largest attack on Israel in years

The Middle East nation of Israel has declared a state of war after Palestinian fighters launched the largest attack on Saturday October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian fighters are said to have also gained control over Israel's border in Gaza while taking several several civilians and military personnel hostage.

According to Al Jazeera, Palestinian fighters from Hamas launched rockets of fire from multiple locations around 06:30am local time (03:30 GMT) on Saturday and continued for nearly half an hour.

A senior military commander of Hamas, Mohammed Deif also announced the start of a military operation in a broadcast on Hamas media.

Deif called on Palestinians everywhere to take up the fight against Isreal while describing the attack as “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm"

Meanwhile, Israel's Defense Minister has said Hamas has 'made a grave mistake' by attacking the Middle East nation.

The group [Hamas] according to The Spectator Index has taken some captured Israelis into the Gaza Strip.

They are reported to have also killed the Mayor of Israel's Sha'ar Hanegev region, Ofir Libstein.





















MA

Comments:
This article has 49 comment(s), give your comment