General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has been granted a two-week leave of absence in order for him to attend to some "personal issues", Citi News has reported.



According to the news portal, the leave which was granted by Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, began last week.



Already, there have been growing calls by a section of the public for Mr. Agyeman-Manu to resign over his involvement in breaching procurement rules in the process of acquiring Sputnik V vaccines for Ghana.



The deal which has since been terminated was subjected to probe by a committee which is yet to formally come up with its final report on the matter.