BREAKING: Former Aviation Minister Kofi Adda has died

Former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, Joseph Kofi Adda, has been reported dead.



He is said to have died after a short illness.



The former Aviation Minister died at the Legon Hospital in Accra, Thursday dawn, reports say.



Kofi Adda served as a Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central Constituency in 2003 after he won a by-election following the death of the then incumbent, John Achuliwor.



He retained the seat in the 2004 parliamentary elections and was appointed the Minister for Manpower and Employment by President John Kufour in 2005.



He was moved from this position to Minister for Energy in a cabinet reshuffle on April 28, 2006.



Kofi Adda retained his seat as the MP for his constituency in 2008 was replaced by the NDC’s Ken Woyongo.



In 2016, he was defeated in the NPP parliamentary primaries. Kofi Adda lost to then Upper East Regional Minister Tangoba Abayage.