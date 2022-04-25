BREAKING: Fire outbreak at Opera Square Cinema

General News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is a reported fire outbreak at the Central Business District of Accra.



According to multiple reports the Opera Square Cinema at Makola in Accra has been engulfed in flames.



Videos from the scene sighted by GhanaWeb flames pushing out of the windows of the multistory structure. There is also a huge cloud of dark smoke bellowing from the building into the skies of the Central Business District.



It is still unknown what sparked the fire but personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service are currently at the scene with tenders attending to the fire.



More soon....