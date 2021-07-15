BREAKING: Court throws out new appeal against Odartey Lamptey by ex-wife

General News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An Appeal Court has thrown out the case by the former spouse of Ghanaian football great, Nii Odartey Lamptey to own his seven-bedroom East Legon mansion.



KasapaFMonline reports that an appeal filed by Gloria Appiah to own the former Aston Villa and Black Stars striker’s plush residence as part of her alimony has been quashed by a Court of Appeal.



Speaking in an interview with Kasapa FM’s reporter Alexander Anyankwaa after the court proceedings, Mr Odartey had this to say when asked about the ruling:



“it’s been eight years of litigation but I am grateful to God for always being there for me. Few people survive in this kind of situation but thank Him I am alive and kicking, I will also want to use this opportunity to thank each and everyone who supported me throughout this battle.”



More soon…