BREAKING: Court orders UTAG to call off strike

The Accra High Court Labour Court 1, has ordered the University Teachers Association to call off its ongoing strike which has entered its 5th week.



The court’s ruling follows a suit filed by the National Labour Commission asking for the enforcement of an earlier order it issued calling on UTAG to call off its strike.



UTAG declared a strike on January 10, 2022, halting academic activities across the various public universities in the country.



The strike according to UTAG was necessitated by the failure of government to meet their demands for better conditions of service.



According to the association, the government has failed to review their condition of service since 2017. The association amongst its demands has asked the government to restore conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.



UTAG notes that while the 2012 conditions of service pegged the basic market premium of its members at $2,08.42, the current arrangement has seen the basic market premium reduced to $997.84



The National Labour Commission following the strike action issued an order demanding the association to call off the strike.



The order however fell on deaf ears forcing the NLC to run to court to demand enforcement of its defied order.



Meanwhile, UTAG despite the courts ruling said it will be referring the decision to its lawyers to determine its line of action.



However the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, Mr Ofosu Asamoah welcomed news of the ruling.



The Accra High Court Labour Court 1 has scheduled February 22, 2022, to hear on the legality of UTAG's strike action.