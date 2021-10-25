BREAKING: Coup attempt hits Sudan, Prime Minister under house arrest

General News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Several members of Sudan's transitional government have been arrested in their homes amid reports of a military coup.



According to a BBC report sighted by GhanaWeb, Civilian PM, Abdallah Hamdok and at least four ministers were among those believed detained by unidentified soldiers at their homes shortly before dawn on Monday.



The events come just two days after a Sudanese faction calling for a transfer of power to civilian rule warned of a "creeping coup" at a press conference that a crowd of unidentified people sought to prevent.



A government source told AFP that, the internet was cut off throughout the country, AFP journalists noted, while demonstrators gathered in the streets to protest against the arrests, setting fire to tires.



The army has not commented, but pro-democracy groups urged street protests.



Military and civilian leaders have been at odds since long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was overthrown two years ago and a transitional government was set up.



It remains unclear who carried out the arrests.





