BREAKING: Barker-Vormawor released

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#FixTheCountry convener arrested



Oliver Barker-Vormawor charged with treason felony



High Court grants activist bail



Lead convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Mawusi Barker-Vormawor has finally walked out of the custody of the Ashaiman Police Command following the bail granted him by a Tema High Court on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.



For 34 days, the activist stayed in the custody of the police after he was arrested on February 11, 2022, and charged with treason felony in relation to a Facebook post.



His bail, granted by the High Court, was filed by his lawyers after the Ashaiman District Court, had on multiple occasions remanded him into custody, citing its lack of jurisdiction to grant him bail relative to his charge of treason felony.



Delivering the ruling on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, presiding judge, Daniel Mensah directed that the accused presents himself to the police once a week on a day scheduled by the police.



He also ruled that the passport of Barker-Vormawor must remain with the police.



This was after the prosecution, represented by Hilda Craig, requested that the bail conditions be set to ensure that the accused returns for trial.



State prosecutors also requested that the bail be set with justification owing to the severity of the case and the punishment.



Despite the court’s decision, the activist passed Wednesday night in police custody with the police later explaining the reason that accounted for the delay in his release.



In a statement on Wednesday evening, the Police said the Court’s Registrar was prevented by the sureties to submit the document for verification at the Lands Commission.



“Pursuant to the orders of the court, the Police took the accused person to the Court execute the bail. At the court, the Registrar informed the police that he had submitted the document presented by the sureties to the Lands Commission for verification and he was, therefore, unable to proceed with the execution of the bail until a response was received from the Lands Commission,” the statement from the police explained.



It added, “consequently, the accused person was taken back into custody to await the completion to the bail processes by the High Court Registrar.”



The police then accused the court that Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s freedom now depends on them and that he [Barker-Vormawor] will be released when the court is satisfied with the bail conditions.



“We wish to point out that the accused person was granted bail and, therefore, the execution of the bail is dependent on the court and not the police.



“The accused person will, therefore, be released when the court is satisfied that the bail conditions have been duly met,” the statement stressed.



“We, therefore, urge individuals who are unfamiliar with these legal processes to take note and be circumspect with their comments on these matters,” the statement concluded.



Barker-Vormawor’s bail application



Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor in his application for bail said of treason felony against him cannot be sustained by the evidence available.



This is notwithstanding that the Attorney-General in an affidavit in opposition to the bail, insisted that evidence uncovered so far corroborates a charge of treason felony against the activist.



Barker-Vormawor has, however, wondered why the Republic has not charged him or taken a statement from him on the charge.



He told the Court presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah that he is in good health and hopes they take him to trial when he [Justice Daniel Mensah] asked about his health status after he had been taken to the Police Hospital for medical care.



Arrest



The activist was arrested following a Facebook post in which he threatened to “do the coup” himself if parliament goes ahead to pass government’s proposed 1.5% levy on electronic transactions into law.



The activist who is a PHD candidate at Cambridge University was picked up by security operatives upon his arrival in the country from the United Kingdom.



The police in a statement on his arrest said Barker-Vormawor through his post had showed a clear intent to usurp Ghana’s democratically elected government and Constitution.



