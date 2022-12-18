BREAKING: Asiedu Nketiah floors Ofosu-Ampofo to win NDC National Chairman position

General News of Sunday, 18 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has been elected National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress.



At the National Congress held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, Asiedu Nketiah secured 65.17% of the total vote cast to win the election.



His closest competitor, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo polled just 33.81% of the total vote cast.



According to the Electoral Commission, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah garnered 5,569 while the incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo managed 2,892 votes



