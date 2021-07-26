BOTECH vice-principal dies on the spot after trying to avoid crashing with motor rider

General News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Information gathered by MyNewsGh.com indicates that the Vice-Principal for the Bolgatanga Technical Institute(BOTECH) has died after she was involved in a gory accident.



According to reports in the local media, Esther Lariba Atia who is the Vice Principal in Charge of Administration was driving around the office of the Volta River Authority (VRA) off the Bolgatanga-Navrongo Highway.



However, she was said to have been crossed by a woman who was riding a motorbike and in an attempt to prevent crashing the lady, veered off the road.



The car according to reports somersaulted before landing on its roof.



Esther Lariba Atia is said to have died on the spot whiles the lady who was riding a motorbike was rushed to the Bolgatanga hospital where she is receiving treatment.



Her death has sent shocking waves down the spine of the people of the Upper East regional capital and especially her colleagues in school.