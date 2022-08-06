BOTECH students, tutors arrested by police over examination malpractices granted bail

Regional News of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Some students and teachers of Bolgatanga Technical Institute (BOTECH) arrested by the Police in the Upper East Region over recent disturbances following examination malpractices have been granted bail.



On Monday, August 1, officials of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) picked up four students and two teachers, a national service person and the head of the Engineering Department, of Bolgatanga Technical Institute for indulging in examination malpractice.



This follows a riot by students of the school triggered by the arrest of two of their colleagues for smuggling foreign materials into the examination hall.



“The principal of the school actually went and granted them bail so they have been released. All the affected students and teachers have been granted bail and are still under investigation,” Kessben FM’s correspondent in the Upper East Region has reported.



Meanwhile, the Upper East Regional Security Council has closed down the Bolgatanga Technical Institute (BOTECH) in response to the disturbance of the students.



Final year students would be allowed to come to school to prepare for their final examination



Properties, including seven vehicles belonging to teachers, were vandalized.



Calm has since been restored.