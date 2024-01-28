BNI agents beat, forced some accused persons to unlock their phones without court order - ACP Agordzo

General News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

ACP Agordzo has narrated how some of the accused persons in the treason case he was wrongfully prosecuted for were beaten and forced to give up their phones by BNI agents.



The retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dr. Benjamin Agordzo said this while opening up about his experience after being acquitted of treason charges in the alleged coup plot case.



In an interview on Hot Issues on TV3, ACP Agordzo narrated how he was arrested twice and how he witnessed other inmates being subjected to harsh treatments by security agents.



He said some of the accused were beaten during the second arrest, but he was spared because he knew some of the officers.



He also alleged that some BNI agents had forced some of the accused to unlock their phones without a court order and some items from the phones were deleted.



“During the second arrest, in some cases, some of them were beaten, but they didn't assault me because I knew some of them.



"They took peoples phones and forced them to unlock them (which should have been done with a court order). They gained access to their phones and deleted whatever they wanted to delete," he narrated.



Describing his thought processes during the arrest, ACP Agordzo said he remained unperturbed, stating how he slept “like a baby” during his first night under BNI custody because he had a clear conscience.



"When I was sent to the BNI custody the first night, I slept like a baby because I had good conscience. I knew I hadn't done anything untoward but I was wondering why these people were doing what they were doing to me," he said.



ACP Agordzo was one of three individuals who were cleared of any wrongdoing by a High Court on Wednesday, January 24, over an alleged plot to overthrow the government.



The other two were Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli and Corporal Seidu Abubakar. Six others, including the late Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the alleged mastermind, were convicted of conspiracy to commit high treason and high treason.



The charges stemmed from an alleged plot to destabilize the country, which was uncovered in September 2019.



