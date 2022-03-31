BIC outdoors second edition of the BIC Kids Junior Art Master Challenge

General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: GNA

BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, launched the second edition of its flagship Art Challenge dubbed the BIC® Kids® Junior Art Master Challenge at a ceremony held in Accra. The challenge is an annual competition that invites kids to express their creativity using BIC coloring and writing instruments.



The competition targets students aged 5 to 16 years old across public and private schools around Ghana. This year’s theme titled ‘My Environment, My World’ aims to educate children around the importance of building and maintaining a sustainable environment for a prosperous future. This stems from BIC’s commitment to reuse, recycle, or compost 100% of its consumer plastic packaging by the year 2025.



This year’s competition will see the participation of 8,000 students from 35 selected schools across the country competing for the grand finals to take place in June 2022.



Commenting on the occasion, Joel Kouadio, Brand Manager at BIC West Africa and Central Africa, said: “We are delighted to launch the second edition of the BIC Kids Junior Art Master challenge. The initiative, which drew inspiration from Art Master Africa, was extended to kids due to the impact it has on triggering creativity, innovation, and self-expression. At BIC we believe that education is the most powerful tool to drive societies forward, and the BIC Kids Junior Art Master is one of our key initiatives in Ghana to bring this notion to life.”



The competition will be comprised of two categories: Junior Category, targeting children from classes 1 to 5; and Senior Category, targeting students from classes 6 to JHS3. Guidelines and qualifications for competition entry need to be followed strictly to avoid any disqualifications.



The BICKids Junior Art Master challenge this year will be amplified across various touch points including a kids’ drawing contest to take place across private and public schools in Ghana; a TVC around the initiative to be broadcast on TV3 and ADOM TV; as well as collaborations with renowned Ghanian artists to endorse the event and be part of the judge panel.



The BIC Kids Junior Art Master challenge was launched in 2021 as an extension of the Art Master Africa campaign. Last year, BIC Kids Junior Art Master saw the participation of 4,125 students from 30 schools across Ghana…………



Competition details and criteria:



• The competition will comprise of two categories: Junior Category, targeting children from classes 1 to 5; and Senior Category, targeting students from classes 6 to JHS3.



• The competition will take place from the 30th of March to the 15th of May 2022.



• Participants will be requested to express themselves through art and present their drawings to a panel of judges including the renowned Ghanaian international artists, Yaw Safori and Enam Bosokah. • Submissions need to be fully created and completed by the students.



• To ensure validity of the entry, participants must snap a selfie of their art piece along with the BIC stationary used for creating the art and share it with schools.



• Participants’ guardians must sign a consent form to be shared with the judging panel along with the art piece created.



• First place winners from each school will battle against one another at the Grand Finale at the National Theatre of Accra on 22nd June. Each of the winners will submit a live drawing around the campaign theme. The artwork will then be submitted to the judging panel.



• Winners from the Grand Finale will win a laptop as well as BIC products including coloring range products. • All participants will receive BIC product hampers.



• All art teachers participating in the competition as coordination’s will receive BIC product hampers.



