BECE candidates, teachers robbed at Sefwi Nsawora

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Suspected armed robbers have attacked BECE candidates at Sefwi Nsawora in the Akontombra District of the Western North Region.



Rainbow Radio gathered that the suspected robbers numbering two used locally manufactured guns and sharp knives in their attack.



They allegedly took away six mobile phones and cash of GHC3,758 from the candidates and teachers of Future Noble Academy School at Obengkrom near Sefwi Akontombra.



The candidates and their teachers were logging at Sefwi Nsawora for the ongoing 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



One of the teachers who was not asleep is said to have seen the armed robbers breaking into their rooms and shouted at his roommates to wake up to resist the attack.



In the process of resisting the attack, one of the teachers and a student were attacked by the robbers.



The Police is currently investigating the matter.