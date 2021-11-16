BECE candidates forced to write exams barefooted to prevent exams malpractice

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Students in the Bawku West District, in the Upper West Region, have been forced to write their final Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) barefooted.



The students were instructed to remove their shoes and socks before entering the examination hall.



According to the authorities this is to prevent students from carrying foreign materials into the examination room.



The Bawku West District Director for Education, Timothy Nasal, explained the reason behind the directive.



He said, these are “Some of the checks to ensure that candidates do not carry foreign materials with them in an attempt to cheat in the exams, so the invigilators tried to search their boots and socks.”



“Some are fond of hiding foreign materials in the socks when that is not properly checked they used them in the exam halls in order to cheat that is why,” Timothy Nasal explained.



According to a TV3 report, the DCE for Bawku West, Issahaka Tahiru also urged with candidates not to engage in any examination malpractice.



“Please be disciplined and don’t break any rule. Whatever your supervisors tell you go by it and at the end of the day I know it’s going to be rewarding,” he stated.



In all, a total of 1845 students are partaking in the BECE out of which 956 were females with 889 being male.



