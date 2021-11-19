BECE candidate defecates on herself after invigilator stopped her from going out

Regional News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com

A female BECE candidate who was taking her exam at the Mankessim Senior High School examination centre in the Central region was forced to defecate on herself after an invigilator denied her the chance to attend to nature’s call.



The incident, according to EIB’s Central Regional Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan, occurred after several pleas by the student to use the washroom were turned down by the invigilator who insisted she stays in the hall to complete her paper.



Boagyan reports that the student had been feeling unwell prior to the exam. Reports indicate that she was on medication and some of her teachers were aware of the student’s condition.



Despite pleas by some of the teachers, the invigilator ignored them and insisted that the student stays to complete her exam leading to her defecating on herself in the exam hall.



The student was forced to write the exam with faeces on herself until some angry teachers intervened.



She was whisked to the girl’s dormitory to change her uniform after some of her colleagues went to her house to bring new clothes.



The candidate was a Student of Beifikrom Basic School.



Some of the Teachers who spoke to Boagyan expressed disappointment in the Teachers behaviour and condemned him for embarrassing the student.