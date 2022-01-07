BECE, WASSCE: GES sacks 11 teachers for condoning copying, collusion

General News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted eleven teachers pending the termination of their appointments for taking part in various acts of examination malpractices during the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



In a letter dated 24 September 2021 and signed by Mr Anthony Boateng, Deputy Director-General, the GES said the malpractices were in connection with the 2020 exams.



The letter said the “management of Ghana Education Service (GES) refers to a report from the West African Examination Council (WAEC) on alleged exams malpractice by some officers of Ghana Education Service (GES) during the WASSCE and BECE, 2020”.



It said they “were invited to appear before a committee at the GES headquarters, Accra, for a hearing over the allegations of their engagement in exam malpractice”.



During the hearing, the letter said the eleven teachers “admitted the act, contrary to Section 3.32(III) of the code of conduct for staff of the Ghana Education Service”.



That section says: ‘No staff shall connive at and or condone collusion or copying at internal or public examinations’.



The letter added: “In view of that, management directs that the appointment of the officers be terminated from the GES in line with Section 4.3(IV) as contained in the code of conduct for staff of GES”.



