BECE: School selection process to begin on Nov. 29 - GES

General News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

BECE ended on Friday November, 2021





GES has stated the school selection will begin from November 29, 2021





Ahead of that, there will a sensitization drive on the selection process





This year’s school selection process of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates into various senior high schools across the country will commence from November 29, 2021 to December 14, 2021, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced.







In a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, GES intimated that ahead of the process, it will engage various stakeholders on the guidelines from the school selection.





The sensitization drive is expected to take place tomorrow November 23, 2021.





“Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to inform the general public particularly Parents, Candidates and teachers that the sensitization and education on this year’s guidelines for school selection into Senior High Schools will commence tomorrow Tuesday 23rd November, 2021.





The exercise will take place in all the respective Regional, District education Directorates and Schools.



Management wishes to inform all stakeholders to watch out for info graphics, short videos in the nine Ghanaian languages, flyers and physical presence of officers in all Districts, communities and schools to embark on the sensitization drive,” parts of the statement read.





The statement added that “management further informs stakeholders that the selection of schools is scheduled from 29th November, 2021 and to 14th December, 2021”.





To this end, GES is employing parents to be much involved in the school selection process.





“Parents and guardians are particularly advised to take keen interest in the selection of schools processes to ensure a smooth placement year,” the statement added.





A total number of 571, 894 candidates sat for this year’s BECE from today, Monday, November 15, 2021, to Friday, November 19, 2021, at 2,158 centres across the country.





FIND BELOW THE FULL STATEMENT OF GES:



