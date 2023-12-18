B/R Minister calls for integrity and ethics for society’s holistic development

Regional News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: GNA

Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has urged graduates to let the principles of integrity and ethics in their respective professions translate to a positive impact on society’s holistic development.



She, however, emphasised applying integrity and ethics as guiding principles also reflected a deep commitment to social and environmental responsibility.



Madam Owusu-Banahene gave the advice when she was speaking at the eighth congregation of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), held at the University’s Bank of Ghana-funded auditorium in Sunyani.



The ceremony was on the theme, “Fostering Future Leaders via Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Education”.



A total of 2,451 students graduated with 2,159 earning bachelor’s degrees, 178 obtaining diplomas and 114 reaching the pinnacle of academic excellence by attaining postgraduate qualifications.



Madam Owusu-Banahene stressed the importance of recognising that the impact of STEAM education extended far beyond individual accomplishments, emphasising that the educational approach nurtured a mindset that valued inquiry, embraced challenges, and appreciated the beauty of collaboration.



She added STEAM equipped students not only with technical skills but also with the ability to think critically, solve problems creatively and communicate effectively to contribute to effective leadership.



Madam Owusu-Banahene encouraged the graduates to approach their careers with a profound sense of responsibility, saying their life choices and innovations they would introduce as well as the policies they would advocate would shape the trajectory of their respective future.



Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice-Chancellor of the UENR earlier in a welcoming address announced the university admitted more than 4,000 students during the 2022/2023 Academic Year, saying that remarkable achievement demonstrated the University’s commitment to providing quality education and fostering academic growth.



Prof. Asare-Bediako said the University had obtained accreditation for a wide range of new programmes spanning diplomas to Doctor of Philosophy (PhDs).



He said the programmes encompassed diverse academic disciplines, including Information Technology, Computer Science, Geo-information Science, Accounting, Geo-environmental Science, Biochemistry, Food Technology, Sustainable Land Management and Sustainable Mining, saying, the expansion of academic offerings reflected the University’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of students and industries.



Prof. Asare-Bediako announced the University was actively implementing some developmental projects which included the transformation of Syndicate Hall into a state-of-the-art Demonstration Room for the Hospitality Department, the construction of a cutting-edge Sports Complex (Phase 1), a four-storey multi-purpose office block, UENR Hospital Phase 1, completion of pavilion block 1A and the conversion of syndicate hall 1 into a modern computer laboratory.



He encouraged the graduates to embark on a journey of research with unwavering passion and advised them to unlock doors to a future of hope and success to become beacons of light for their communities.