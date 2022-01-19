Ayorkor Botchwey meets UN Secretary General

General News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana joins UN Security Council



Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey visits the UN



António Guterres engages with Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs



Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has met with the General Secretary of the United Nations, António Guterres.



The meeting was to deliberate and dialogue on a wide range of pertinent issues.



Making this known in a tweet, the GhanaUN handle said, “Secretary-General António Guterres (right) meets with Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana.”



The meeting took place on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.



Earlier, the Ministry had indicated that Ghana is now a member of the UN’s Security Council.



“Ghana together with Albania, Brazil, Gabon and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, 4th January, 2022, participated in a flag ceremony to mark the beginning of their membership of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2022 to 2023,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.



