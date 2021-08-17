Ayorkor Botchwey and UAE counterpart hold virtual meeting

General News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Madam Shirley Ayokor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Mr Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have held a virtual meeting.



The meeting discussed the recent inaccurate media reportage, which had created some misconceptions in the minds of some members of the traveling public in Ghana following the announcement of the Parliamentary ratification of the agreement for the Mutual Exemption of Entry Visa Requirements for holders of certain categories of passports signed between Ghana and the UAE.



In that regard, Mrs Ayorkor Botchwey said public education would be embarked upon by the Government to clarify the inaccuracies to enable a smooth implementation of the Mutual Exemption of the Entry visas in line with the intention of the two countries.



Madam Ayorkor Botchwey referring particularly to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with the Dubai-based Thumbay Group towards the establishment of a Teaching Hospital and a Medical University in Ghana, requested her UAE counterpart to use his good offices to encourage the implementation of the MOU.







