Ayikoi Otoo withdraws from the NPP National Chairmanship race

Politics of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Seven vie for NPP National Chairmanship position



Four nominees withdraw from NPP polls



NPP national executive election slated for July 15 to July 17



Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Joseph Nii Ayikoi Otoo, has withdrawn from the race for the National Chairmanship of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



This leaves only seven contenders for the position, including Prof Christopher Ameya Akumfi, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Stephen Asamoah-Boateng (a.k.a Asabee), Sammy Crabbe, Akwasi Osei Adjei, George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah and Gifty Ama Asantewa Ayeh.



The chairman of the NPP national elections committee, Peter Mac Manu, who disclosed this, indicated that the former attorney general resigned at his own free will.



He added that there was no appeal against the candidature of any nominee, including Nii Ayikoi Otoo, asaaseradio.com reports.



“As a result of the diligence of the national election committee and the preparedness of the prospective aspirants, no appeals against the nomination of any prospective aspirant were recorded.



“Honourable Ayikoi Otoo who was vying for the national chairmanship position of the party has, however, since withdrawn from the race. So after vetting, he has withdrawn from the race,” Mac Manu said.



Also, three other nominees, including Dr Kwame Afriyie, an aspiring national organiser; Akosua Serwaa Bonsu, an aspiring national women’s organiser; and Tumfuor Klinsman Karikari, an aspiring national youth organiser, have withdrawn from the race.



The elections for the National Executive is slated for July 15 to July 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







IB/BOG