Ayikoi Otoo vows to mobilize NPP grassroots for victory in 2024

Former Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, Ayikoi Otoo, has assured the New Patriotic Party that, he will mobilize the grassroots for a resounding victory in the 2024 general elections.



Ayikoi Otoo has joined the list of persons who have expressed interest in contesting the national chairmanship position of the party.



The NPP’s national executive election comes off from July 14 to July 16, 2022.



Mr Otoo, who was a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice under the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration said when he is given the nod, he will ensure that ministers of state and government appointees attend to the needs of members of the party.



Speaking exclusively on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Nii Ayikoi Otoo was optimistic that he will see to it that the party’s rules and regulations that govern internal elections work if elected as leader of the party.



According to Mr Otoo, he will mobilize the party’s grassroots to enable the party retain power in 2024.



Asked how he would go about the mobilization, Nii Ayikoi Otoo, explained that he will do everything possible to prevent party members and sympathisers from becoming uninterested in the party after the elections.



“Party politics, it is said, is about numbers and, therefore, everything humanly possible ought to be done to avoid party members and sympathisers becoming apathetic after the elections.



"This, in my view, will lead to inclusiveness and surely prevent apathy. We must avoid doing things that will prevent the party from getting a clear majority in Parliament after the 2024 elections.



