Ayikai Doblo royal family furnishes police with court judgement that rubbishes Amo Dodoo's 'power of attorney'

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: Raymond Ablorh, Contributor

The elders and legitimate Kingmakers of Ayikai Doblo in the Ga West Municipal have today furnished the Ga West Municipal Police with a court judgement that proves a Power of Attorney that Amo Dodoo aka Nii Azonto is using as the basis of his claim of authority as caretaker of their lands.



The elders say that Nii Azonto is a member of one of the three royal families called Kwe Fio We but his elders have not nominated him nor presented him to the composite royal family of three that installs chief at Ayikai Doblo.



They also said that Akunmanjeng chief does not install chief at Ayikai Doblo and has no legal and constitutional authority over their lands to give anybody a Power of Attorney to be a caretaker of same.



"Just as we did in 1985, we install our chief and only introduce him to Akunmanjeng Chief for traditional administrative and cultural purposes," the elders explained.



In a letter dated Friday, 11th June, 2021 to the Ga West Municipal Police Command, the elders thank the police for engaging with them on their petition to stop land guards activities in their community and furnished them with attached high court judgement that renders ineffective a supposed Power of Attorney the Police said Amo Dodoo claims he has over the lands.



Speaking to the issue, Alhaji Ibrahim Adjah, Head of Kwe Fio We of the Ayikai Doblo Royal Family revealed, "Interestingly, investigations have revealed that the Akunmanjeng Chief who Amo Dodoo claims gave him Power of Attorney over the Ayikai Doblo lands wrote to enquire from the Lands Commission about the status of Ayikai Doblo lands and the Commission had informed him that the land is not a stool land but a family land. He is not a member of the family that owns the lands."



"So, with what authority did he give somebody Power of Attorney over the lands?" He asked adding, "We have given copies of all those documents to the Police. These are some of the things we have to fix as a country. People do whatever they like in this country."



He said, "this guy just go about deceiving unsuspecting people including land buyers, police officers and media men with a fictitious document he calls Power of Attorney. Unfortunately, many do not interrogate it professionally and adequately to perceive his fraud."



Ayikai Doblo has a history of land guards activities that has taken the lives of some people whose families are yet to obtain justice from the State.



After the death of their chief Nii Doblo Ayikai II who was enstooled in 1985, one member of the royal family, Amo Dodoo who claims he has a Power of Attorney as a caretaker of their lands has been accused of making attempts to install and impose himself as chief on the royal family and people to their chagrin.



Even before Nii Doblo Ayikai II passed, this same Amo Dodoo was implicated in land guards activities and murder case which, is currently in court. Recently, the elders of the composite royal family sent a petition to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command with copies to the Ga West Municipal Divisional Command to help stop land guards activities and indiscriminate shooting in their community which, they claimed were masterminded by him with his land guards ahead of a planned self-installation as chief.



The Regional and Municipal Divisional Police Commands have met the elders over their most recent petition and assured them of providing the needed security to ensure there is peace and order in the community while the family seek judicial solutions to all legal matters.





