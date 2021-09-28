Ayeh Zando is new Presiding Member for Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region on Monday, September 27 elected Honourable Wilfred Ayeh Tetteh Kofi Zando, Assemblymember for Odumase-South Electoral Area as its new Presiding Member.



His election follows the death of the former PM, Hon Benjamin Awuley Mensah who died in July 2021.



Mr. Zando who stood unopposed polled 40 votes out of 47 members of the house including the Assemblymembers, the MCE, MP and government appointees to successfully attain the mandatory two-thirds of the votes of the membership of the entire Assembly, in line with Article 244 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.

32 members were required to vote in favour of Mr. Zando to confirm him. He had one member voting against him and one ballot rejected.



Mr. Kofi Zando thanked members for their support and called for unity and co-operation among members in order to move the Assembly forward.



The new PM promised to pursue the vision of the late PM which is the filling of the appalling town roads with laterite in collaboration with operators of the pits in the municipality as part of their corporate social responsibilities.



“This is a continuation of the term of the late PM, he had a vision which he was pushing and was crafted by all of us. We sat with him to do it so the good works that he was doing before he left, we’re going to continue with it, particularly the town roads that are in a deplorable state, we’re going to take care of it. We’re not going to construct new roads but we’re going to fill them with laterite,” he said.



The event was conducted by the District Electoral Officer, Jonathan Okai, and the Presiding Member-elect was sworn into office by the judge of the Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court, Mr. Frank Gbeddy.