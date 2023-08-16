Aye Paye commends Ayorkor Botchwey’s campaign against dishonest passport office employees

Regional News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayensuano Constituency in the Eastern Region, Samuel Aye Paye, has applauded Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, for taking a firm position against alleged corruption-related activities at the passport office.



During an unannounced visit to the passport office on Monday, August 14, Ayorkor Botchwey expressed her rage at the ongoing practice of passport employees and “goro boys and girls” extorting money from applicants to expedite their services.



He asserted that even though his repeated requests had frequently gone unanswered, it is preferable to applaud the sector minister’s tardy response.



“I have always advocated for direct action in matters about obtaining a passport, so the Minister must be commended for arriving at the Passport Office to ensure that the proper thing is done, and I am saying that we have to encourage this kind of action,” Samuel Aye Paye told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original TV.



“What does that say about the management at the Passport Office that it takes the Minister to travel to the Passport Office to make sure that people who had overstayed their service yet continued to remain there?”, he added.