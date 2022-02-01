Ayawaso West Wuogon violence: Never again – Amaliba

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has said that measures should be put in place to avert the disturbances that occurred at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.



Three years on since the violence occurred, he said, Ghanaians must remind themselves and say never should that happen again.



Speaking in an interview with Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take on 3FM Monday, January 31, he said “Three years down the line we need to remind ourselves and take stock and say never should we go back to that situation or act again.”



Following the violence that occurred during the by-election on January, 31, 2019, the Justice Emile Short Commission was established by President Akufo-Addo under Article 278 of the 1992 Constitution, to enquire into the events and associated violence.



The Commission further presented its report to Mr Akufo-Addo on Thursday, March 14, 2019.



The government issued its White Paper on the report and rejected most portions of it.



But the government was criticised for failing to implement key aspects of the report.



For instance, Speaking on TV3’s New Day programme on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in connection with an assurance given by the then Inspector General of Police James Oppong-Boanuah, that the safety of Ghanaians was assured ahead of the December 7, 2020 polls Gordon Edudzi Tameklo who is also a member of the NDC said the refusal of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to implement the recommendations was his biggest indictment.



“ The President himself has condoned, conspired and done everything to unleash violence.



“We were here when party hoodlums were so emboldened to storm a court presided over by a female judge and freedmen in custody.



“What happened to them? They were found which was paid by the NPP and the case ended. That is the level of official complicity.”



He added “Our president has refused to act on the Ayawaso West Wuogon report. That is the biggest indictment on the president ever. The report said Double who was cited to have unleashed assaults, should be prosecuted. What happened to that?”



But responding to his claim on the same show, Dennis Aboagye, a member of the Communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) dismissed the assertion and said the president acted appropriately in relation to the report.



He further noted that there were several cases of electoral violence during the tenure of the NDC but these cases were not attended to.



“Our people were brutalised in Akwatia by Baba Jamal, our people were beaten in Odododiodio in 2016 and what happened?”



