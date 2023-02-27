Ayawaso West Wuogon becomes ‘hot’ seat again

Politics of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two individuals in the National Democratic Congress are eyeing the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat ahead of the party’s primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023.



Actor and Politician John Dumelo, and Actor Fred Nuamah are the individuals hoping to beat the other and win the seat on the NDC ticket.



Earlier this month, the seat had only one contestant – Fred Nuamah who is equally a new face in the race.



The actor indicated his intentions to contest in the race for Ayawaso West Wuogon against the New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) Lydia Alhassan.



John Dumelo the previous contestant on the NDC’s ticket had been eying the SALL seat in the Oti Region until now.



But it appears that the actor has done a u-turn based on advice from his family, and constituents according to him.



John Dumelo tweeted on Sunday, February 26, 2023 that ‘After extensive consultation with my God, my family and our party faithful in Ayawaso West Wuogon. This is the second coming,” he said.



Ayawaso West Wuogon is known as a hotspot for parliamentary primaries particularly. It became even more known after some electoral disturbances led to the shooting of some 18 persons in 2019.



Here’s a little bit about both celebrities vying for the parliamentary seat in Ayawaso West Wuogon



John Dumelo:



John Dumelo was born on February 3, 1984 in Hohoe in the Volta Region in Ghana. He had his basic education at the Christ the King International School in Accra where his acting career began. He was the character ‘Saka’ in the movie ‘Baby Thief’ at 7 years.



His secondary education was at Achimota School and thereafter he starred in his first soap opera, Suncity. After this, he went to KNUST where he completed with a degree in Civil Engineering.



In 2016, the actor turned politician campaigned for the NDC and was appointed by John Mahama to serve as the Director of operations for the Pro NDC youth group.



He contested for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat and won on Augugust 24, 2020 but lost to NPP’s Lydia Alhassan on December 7, 2020.

Dumelo is also a farmer and businessman.



He is married to UK-based lawyer – Gifty Mawunya Dumelo.



Fred Nuamah:



Fred Nuamah was born in Accra but hails from Ada and Obuasi. His stardom began when he acted in the movie ‘Matters of the heart’.



Fred Nuamah started the Ghana Movie Awards and is now the CEO of the award show that recognizes excellence in the Ghanaian film industry.



He was formally married to Martekor Quaye but the couple are currently divorced.



This will be his first time contesting for the seat.



Meanwhile, the NDC has set May 13, 2023, as the date for both its presidential and parliamentary primaries. According to the party, parliamentary candidates will be required to purchase a form for GH¢5,000 and pay a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢40,000.



Meanwhile, presidential candidates will be required to purchase a form for GH¢30,000 and pay a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢500,000.