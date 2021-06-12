Ayawaso West Wuogon MP leads constituency to plant 8,000 trees on Green Ghana Day

Regional News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

The Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan has led her constituency to plant 8,000 trees as part of the ‘Green Ghana Day” exercise on Friday, June 11, 2021.



The Green Ghana Project is an ambitious exercise by the government to plant five million trees as part of efforts to preserve and protect the country’s forest cover and the environment at large.



The exercise began at the Executive Fitness Club Center near the East Legon Police Police Station.



Honouring the activity were the Minister of Trade and Investment, Hon. Alan Kyeremanteng, the Municipal Chief Executive, hon. Sandra Owusu Ahenkorah, Assembly Members within the electoral area, other dignitaries and constituents.



Speaking on the sides of the event, Hon. Lydia Alhassan took the opportunity to commend “H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for this brilliant initiative as well as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources for this brilliant initiative”.



She mentioned that the constituency had already begun the tree planting the previous week in almost all the 13 schools within the constituency.



According to her, the constituency plans to plant 8000 trees and have so far planted over 2000 trees so far.



“We started last week at almost all the 13 schools in the constituency, we’ve planted trees there. In all, we intend planting 8000 trees and have done about 2180 trees”



Responding to criticisms on the inclusion of children in the novel exercise, she opined that this gives the country a good opportunity to inculcate into the students the habit of caring for the environment.



She also called on all and sundry to support the project despite their political affiliation as it is a laudable initiative.

“Today is not for political talk. We’re all coming together as a country withstanding our colours. We’re looking at Ghana as one nation whose environment must be of consent to us.”