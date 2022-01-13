Ayawaso West Assembly ejects squatters to make way for new police station

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

As early as 3:00 am on Thursday, January 13, 2022, some squatters at Bayere Junction in Dzorwulu were awakened to what has turned out to be a sad day for them.



Officials from the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly stormed the area on Thursday morning to conduct a demolition exercise.



When GhanaWeb reported to the scene, dozens of structures serving as residences and shops had been pulled down with the help of a backhoe.



Assembly officials who were still in the demolition process declined to speak about the exercise. However, GhanaWeb sources at the Assembly say the ejection of the illegal occupants of the piece of land is to pave the way for the construction of a new police station.



According to the source, the current structure that serves as a station for the Dzorwulu Police Command is a leased private property that the owner wants back.



However, some squatters who were affected by the exercise complained they were not given ample opportunity to relocate.



According to the settlers, they were served notice of eviction somewhere in November 2021; however, they found the period between the notice and the exercise short.



For some of the squatters who had their residence demolished, they have been rendered homeless as a result of the destruction caused to their place of abode.



Others who lost their place of commercial activities also bemoaned the loss of their businesses and the associated effects they are going to face.



The exercise saw brief moments of confrontation between some Taskforce officers of the Ayawaso Municipal Assembly and some of the affected squatters.



According to officials, the affected settlers had no right to take pictures and videos of the exercise and thus sought to confiscate mobile phones used to capture the demolition.



As at the time GhanaWeb reporters were leaving the scene, some of the affected persons were seen salvaging the remains of their structures which had been reduced to rubbles and scraps.



