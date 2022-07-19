Ayawaso Central receives 294 learning materials from the government

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey has presented 294 learning items to the education directorate of Ayawaso Central Municipal.



He presented the items on Monday, 18th July 2022, on behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The items include; 180 Dual Desks, 78 Chairs, 13 Tables, 9 Book Shelves, 1 File drawer, 2 Notice Board, 10 Library Board, and 1 Librarian Table.



”In my quest to enhance teaching and learning, I have charged the Municipal Director of Education to select two overall best teachers, a male, and a female, and I will sponsor to have an exchange program outside the country to build their capacity and experience. Again, this year’s best student will be awarded,” the Minister said.



Addressing the students, the Minister advised them to take their studies seriously and always remember that education is the key to success in life.



The Minister commended teachers in his constituency for their sacrifice in raising the students for mother Ghana.



He was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive of Ayawaso Central and Assembly members in the Municipal.







