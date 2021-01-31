Politics of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ayariga’s motion was unconstitutional, populist & hypocritical - Majority

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has noted that the motion filed by Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga to have the government suspend the payment of fees for tertiary students was hypocritical, populist, and unconstitutional.



The approach used by the legislation he noted was realistic and one that had no basis.



He wondered why the MP who dragged the government to the Supreme Court over the implementation of the free secondary school will today bring a motion to have students in tertiary schools not pay fees due to the impact of the Coronavirus.



He said the MP could not justify reasons why his motion should be adopted or could he give specific areas where the government should absorb the fees of students.



The Majority Leader opined that the motion if adopted would have drained the resources of the state because it has not been budgeted for.



He said the MPs call for the motion to have been adopted immediately meant that it would have been implemented just after it was accepted.



He said the motion was not even predicated on reality since the majority of students who gained admission have already paid their fees to start school.



Parliament through a voice vote on Thursday, January 28, 2021, voted against the motion by the MP.



His motion was to ask the government to absorb fees of students in public tertiary institutions and to extend support to private universities for the 2021 academic year.



But the House through a voice vote had the motion thrown out.



The Minority’s side supported the motion whereas the Majority’s side voted against it.



Mahama Ayariga says he feels scandalized that members on the side of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the House voted against his motion to ask the government to absorb fees of students in public tertiary institutions and to extend support to private universities for the 2021 academic year.



He said this is not only shocking but pure wickedness on the part of the NPP MPs especially when the covid-19 outbreak has affected the businesses of parents.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said: “I am very scandalized by their approach because my request was for the government to suspend the payment of fees and find ways to help students. It was up to the government to decide whether to absorb all the fees or support the students. I feel scandalized that the government says they cannot support university students. This is shocking. This scandalous. I am shocked and disappointed in the NPP MPs.”



Mahama Ayariga further revealed the NPP MPs promised to support him if he amends his motion.



However, he had the shock of his life when the NPP MPs voted against the motion.



But the Majority Leader reacted saying the motion did not meet the threshold to have it accepted.



The principle of financial difficulty he admitted was true and the House could find other ways to support students.



He revealed the House after the debate sought to find ways to have other means to support the tertiary students but the NDC MP would have none of that.