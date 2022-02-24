Ay Poyoo hints first release for 2022

Music of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Emmanuel Yeboah popularly known as Ay Poyoo has finally announced his first release for 2022. The young music star made an outstanding appearance in the music scene in early 2021 with his popular single "GOAT" (Aponkye) which surprisingly gained international recognition.



He became the artist of the moment and high profiled people like Michael Blackson, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, and others publicly talked about him.



He also landed an exclusive interview on BBC Africa which was very impressive considering being a fresh artiste and his first official release. The young star was consistent and kept dropping singles one after the other for many months.



He was presented on most radio stations across Ghana and most top TV stations both in Ghana and Zimbabwe. 2021 was a great year for Ay Poyoo and from what we see now, 2022 is about to get more interesting. We don't know what to expect from him, but we are sure something awesome is about to happen!



He made a Facebook post earlier today hinting that he'll release his first single for this year. According to his Facebook post, the song is titled "Nobody" (Blessings) is scheduled for release on Friday 25 March 2022.



We've also noticed that he has a new look! Looking all smart and gentle in a few pictures he posted on his social media platforms recently. Now the question is, what should we expect from Ay Poyoo? Is it about rebranding into a more appealing artist? I guess we'll have to wait to see what unfolds.







In his own words, he said "Sometimes, it's good to take your time and do things because at the end of the day people expect more from you and it's your duty as an artiste to meet some of those expectations if not all. Music is my passion and I want people to enjoy what I put out there for them"



Fingers crossed and we humbly await what he has for us and his fans across the globe this year. Anticipate and follow him on social media for updates regarding his upcoming single.