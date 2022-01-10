Axim Area Church of Pentecost intercedes for leaders in Ghana

Religion of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Axim Area branch of the Church of Pentecost in the Western Region has prayed to God to protect leaders in the country against all forms of evil.



At every beginning of the year, the Axim Area of the Church of Pentecost holds a fasting prayer session dubbed "Power To Begin" to commit its members into God's hands.



And during the year's event, the church took the opportunity to intercede for the President, Vice President, Ministers, Members of Parliament, the Judiciary among other leaders of the country.



Speaking to the media at Anyinasi where the program was held, Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah, the Area Head of Axim Church of Pentecost said it was very important for a believer to pray for others.



He said that in the book of First Timothy 2:1-2, believers were urged to pray for kings and rulers so that they could live in harmony.



"When we are talking about the nation Ghana, we are talking about the Executive organ of government, Legislature, and the Judiciary so we made time to pray for them because it is our Christian discipline when you read from 1Timothy 2:1-2, it says, above all make intercessory with a petition for the kings and the rulers so that we can live in harmony so it is must for us as Christians to pray for our leaders so that caused us to do our spiritual exercise and our Christian responsibility, that is why we prayed for them," he said.



Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah seized the opportunity to urge Christians to pray always.



He advised Christians should not spend all their at prayer camps but use some of their time to work for a living.



"When we say that believers should pray always, we are not looking at the point where believers will every time be in the chapel, at the prayer camps without working, that one is laziness, that is not the type of prayer the Bible is admonishing", he emphasized.



He added, "...not that always you find yourself in the Chapel while you are supposed to work and the hours that your employer paid you for, you will use it to pray, that one is unchristian."



This year's "Power To Begin" which was held at the forecourt of Aiyinasi Zion Assembly was under the theme, "Be Strong In The Lord and His Mighty Power", and it was taken from Ephesians 6:10.



It was also organised under strict COVID-19 safety protocols.