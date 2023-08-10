Awutu Senya West: Eugene Arhin denies NDC claims he’s using state resources for campaign

Politics of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, who is seeking to be the Parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Awutu Senya West Constituency has denied claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Constituency that he is using state resources to execute his campaign to become the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the 2024 General Elections.





The NDC had accused Mr Arhin of taking advantage of his position in government to use government resources for his campaign. They cited his use of a school bus belonging to the Senya Senior High School as a case in point.



But Mr Arhin has denied the claims, accusing them of deception and attempting to generate needless controversy as he makes inroads to winning the primaries and eventually the seat.



“We are taken aback by the shameless, futile attempt by the Awutu Senya West NDC to cover their shame and nakedness with an attack on the forward-looking Mr. Eugene Kofi Bentum Arhin, the soon-to-be Parliamentary Candidate of the development-oriented New Patriotic Party, and Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West.



The unnecessary allegations of the Awutu Senya West NDC’s communication machinery against Mr. Eugene Arhin are a prime example of “Much Ado About Nothing.” These claims, replete with haste and lacking substance, attempt to conjure a storm in a teacup, fixating on matters that bear no weight in the larger scheme of things,” a press release dated August 10, 2023, and signed by Friends of Eugene Arhin said.



The statement then went on to debunk every claim and accuse the NDC of spreading false falsehoods, especially on how the campaign team of Mr Arhin secured a school bus.



“The accusations aimed at Eugene Arhin, coupled with the insinuations surrounding the use of government resources, are nothing but a political charade. The cries of power abuse and vehicle misuse are akin to a storm in a teapot—crafted to distract attention from substantial issues that genuinely resonate with the people of Awutu Senya West.



The fact of the matter is that, on the 9th of August 2023, a substantial majority of NPP delegates, of their own volition and with immense enthusiasm, accompanied their incoming Parliamentary Candidate, Mr Eugene Kofi Bentum Arhin, to file his nomination for participation in the party’s internal elections, namely the primaries. Following the standard procedure for securing a school bus for private use, the Senya Senior High School bus was duly obtained, complete with the requisite terms and conditions, to facilitate the transportation of individuals from Senya Beraku. There is nothing wrong with this, as school buses are made accessible to the public whenever they are released under mutually agreed-upon terms with the schools. Churches, organizations, and any group of persons make use of these buses when they require them. The origin of the NDC’s ranting remains unclear,” the statement explained further.



Mr Arhin will face off with the NDC Gizella Tetteh Agbotui if he wins the parliamentary primaries of the NPP.