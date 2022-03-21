'Awurade hu Ghana mmobo' — AGLOW announces 2022 prayer theme

General News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The prayer director of AGLOW International Fellowship, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie has announced a monthly intercessory prayer for Ghana calling on God to have mercy on the nation this year, MyNewsGh.com reports.



Under the theme “May Your Mercy Come quickly to meet Ghana, We’re in Desperate need” and a Twi version: “Awurade Hu Ghana mobo”, the prayer group started on 19th March 2022 at the Black Stars Square and will continue on 2nd April 2022 until it stops.



The theme as confirmed by MyNewsGh.com is in response to complaints by Ghanaians about difficulties they are going through for which AGLOW is calling on God to intervene for His people.



At the just ended prayer Session, speaking a mixture of English and Twi with a Ga Translator by her side, Gifty Afenyi Dadzie, the AGLOW prayer Director preached about a wind blowing.



According to her, a wind was blowing around her and she acknowledged that everyone has some storm they are facing coming from different directions but “I want you to understand that it is part of God’s plan”, she said.



“Sometimes God allows the wind to hit you so that you get closer to him!”



She said this usually happens when a servant is losing “intimacy” with God and becoming totally disobedient so the storm hits you, MyNewsGh.com confirmed her statement.



Dr. Afenyi Dadzie used the story of Jonah in he Bible to illustrate her point.



“In verse two! In my distress I cried and called on God and he answered me. That’s all He [God] wants us to do— to come back to him and repent!”



“Today, as many as will repent, the storm will cease!” She declared.



The AGLOW group lately came under attack from a section of angry Ghanaians for being silent under Nana Akufo-Addo government and the NPP when the group allegedly used its prayer themes for political propaganda under the NDC.



Kevin Taylor and Okatakyie Afrifa have led the criticism of Dr. Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie after MyNewsGh.com exclusively confirmed she was one of Ghana’s two representatives at an ECOWAS panel appointed by President Akufo-Addo through the Minister of Foreign Affairs.



AGLOW was founded by Dr. Dorothy Danso an Entrepreneur and founder and leader of many business enterprises in Ghana.



She serves as the National President of Aglow International Ghana, an International Trans-denominational Organization of Christian Women while Dr. Afenyi Dadzie is Prayer Director.



