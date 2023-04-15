Awurade Yesu! – Randy Abbey’s reaction to NPP MP being stitched in parliament bathroom

General News of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Good Morning Ghana host, Randy Abbey had cause to invoke the name of Jesus Christ after getting firsthand information on how a lawmaker went to Parliament with injuries because of a tax vote.



The Nanton MP Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru was involved in an accident while rushing to Parliament but he opted to go to the House first before seeking medical attention.



The Majority Chief Whip and MP for Tolon, who was the first to see him in his bloodied state when he arrived in Parliament narrated how he got him first aid before an ambulance took him to the hospital.



“He was rushing and I was waiting so when he came, I had to just rush him into the washroom and I had to call the doctors and the nurses to come and attend to him.



“Because our colleagues were opposed to that revenue bill, and we need it is part of our budget and we need it for our IMF so I had to do something,” Habib stated.



He said at the washroom, he went to the clinic to fetch doctors, some of who were colleague MPs. “Adomako Kissi, Ayew Afriyie they came and the nurses and we had to do the stitches in the washroom.”



Randy responded: “Wow, you stitched the MP I the bathroom of Parliament?”



That is what happened, then I brought an ambulance, informed the Speaker and then he now has to say that we can now take him but we had to call the Minority Whip to come into the ambulance to identify that he was actually the one. So that they will know that he is there, before we can be able to move.



“Awurade Yesu!” Randy added.








