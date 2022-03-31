Awuni Akyireba vrs KATH case: High court to deliver verdict May 16

General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

A Kumasi High Court has set May 16 to deliver its verdict on the legal tussle between a former staff of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and managers of the facility.



Awuni Akyireba is challenging his dismissal at the High Court, an action the hospital management took shortly after he accused the Chief Executive Officer and a Medical Director of the facility of blowing COVID-19 funds.



Per a report by citinewsroom.com, both parties have submitted their statement of case at the High Court. The report said on Wednesday that Counsel for Awuni Akyireba prayed the court to allow him to submit documents, including the code of conduct of the hospital to advance their argument.



It is expected to be sent in a week’s time.



The court has thus set 16th May 2022 as the date for judgement on the matter.



Background



Awuni Akyireba, who was then a finance officer at the Biostatistical Unit at KATH in November of 2021 had accused the CEO and Medical Director of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Oheneba Owusu-Danso, and Prof Baafour Kofi Opoku of abusing their public office.



According to Mr. Akyireba, the duo had procured two new Toyota Camry vehicles at the cost of $116,000, which were allegedly obtained with Covid-19 donations by a businessman and footballer.



He said the vehicles were bought at a time when the Hospital is in a dire economic situation.



He revealed that all of the Hospital’s escalators had broken down except those in the B block, and some staff bonuses had also not been paid.



“We were told in the performance review by the Chief Executive that all directorates of the hospital have incurred losses. Cumulative losses of these directorates according to him were in the region of GH¢6.2 million.



“If we were in such a difficulty, where else did they get the money to buy those vehicles if not the Covid-19 funds?” he said.



He is also asking CHRAJ to probe the Medical Director, Prof. Baafour Kofi Opoku, over abuse of public office for allowing his wife to drive and crash one of these new vehicles.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Luv FM, Mr. Akyireba said he’s willing to support a CHRAJ investigation with evidence to prove these vehicles were bought with Covid-19 donations to the Hospital.



“I’m offering my head on the chopping block; they can chop my head for this. The Medical Director gave our official vehicle, one of the luxurious vehicles, to his wife and the wife got into an accident with it. I feel that constitutes an abuse of public office, it also constitutes a betrayal of the trust of the public,” he said.



However, lawyers for the KATH CEO in a response to reports in some radio stations and newspapers said the allegations are untrue.